Diavik diamond mine clinches major environmental milestone

Rio Tinto has received the Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) Environmental Excellence Award for its Diavik diamond mine, which boasts the largest off-grid solar installation in Canada.

The 3.5-megawatt facility features 6620 bi-facial panels and is designed to feed up to 25 per cent of the site’s power needs during closure, which is set to begin in 2026.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to environmental responsibility and collaboration with our partners,” Diavik chief operating officer Matthew Breen said.

“This project demonstrates the potential for large-scale renewable energy in Canada’s north, and we are proud to contribute to the industry’s progress toward a lower-carbon future.”

The plant began operating in July 2024, generating approximately 4.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

It is expected to cut carbon emissions by around 2900 tonnes while also reducing diesel use by approximately 1.1 million litres annually.

The double-sided panels make the plant optimal for the northern environment, capturing energy from both direct sunlight and reflected light while the cold temperatures further boost efficiency, with output roughly 15 per cent higher at minus 25 degrees celsius (°C) than at plus 25°C.

The reflected light off the snow and ground can generate up to 10 per cent more energy.

The project was completed by Yukon-based contractor Solvest and the Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation. As Diavik nears its closure, the mine continues to work with community partners and governments to explore opportunities to redeploy the solar plant elsewhere in the north.

