Devcon: Boost plant durability with Devcon

Image: Devcon

In the demanding realm of underground and hard rock mining, equipment continuously endures rigorous wear and abrasion. For workers navigating these challenges, ITW Polymers and Fluids’ Devcon product range stands as a pinnacle of durability and protection.

Devcon’s range of wear resistant coatings prolongs the service life of industrial plant and equipment through user friendly, high impact, abrasion resistant and fast curing products that ensure the minimal amount of downtime so that your mine runs smoothly.

The Devcon brand, part of the ITW Polymers & Fluids portfolio of products, understands the importance of driving production and operational efficiency, and has over 50 years of proven success in developing maintenance and repair products that prioritise plant availability.

Here are four differentiated solutions to protect your equipment from wear and abrasion and help maximise plant profitability:

Megawear – new and improved formula

Now with improved flexibility modifiers for enhanced impact resistance, Megawear’s new and improved formula prolongs the service life of industrial plants and equipment while providing a fast functional cure time of three hours.

Its non-sag formulation also ensures ease of use in shaping and mixing the epoxy, providing excellent hang-up on vertical and overhead surfaces.

With its superior adhesion, fast curing properties, abrasion resistance and user-friendly formulation, Megawear ticks all the boxes when it comes to choosing a reliable, easy to use and fast curing epoxy that extends the life of industrial plant and equipment.

Improved flexibility modifiers – for enhanced impact resistance

Fast cure – reduces maintenance windows and site shutdowns

User friendly – easy to shape and mix, trowelable to guarantee a smooth finish

