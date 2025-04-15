Deswik Connect APAC 2025: Learn, connect, be inspired

Image: Deswik

Deswik Connect APAC 2025 is the must-attend event for mining professionals looking to sharpen their Deswik skills and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

Held every three years, this exclusive user conference will take place from June 17–19 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, bringing together Deswik users from across the Asia-Pacific region for three days of learning, collaboration, and innovation.

Tailored for mining engineers, planners, technical services managers, consultants, surveyors, schedulers and more, the conference offers a dynamic mix of presentations, workshops, in-depth masterclasses, and networking opportunities. It is the perfect event to discover new ways to apply Deswik tools, learn best practices, and engage in meaningful conversations with both peers and Deswik experts.

Attendees will also have the chance to book one-on-one sessions with Deswik consultants, join discussions that help shape future product development, and gain practical insights from real-world case studies.

As an added bonus, AusIMM members can earn up to 18 hours of professional development points, making this not only an inspiring experience, but a valuable one for your professional growth.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the region’s leading Deswik event. Secure your ticket to Deswik Connect APAC 2025 today and take your skills to the next level.