Derrick Corp separates from the pack

Derrick Corporation solves some of the industry’s most challenging mechanical separation needs.

Derrick Corporation has been a leader in fine separation for more than 70 years. The company is now expanding with new headquarters in Australia.

When asked to describe Derrick Corporation, new general manager Garth Hay was quick to answer: “welcoming,” “active,” and “robust” were some of the words that stood out.

Though he only recently joined the US-based company’s leadership, Hay is already taking the Australian office to new heights.

“The newly opened Australian office is an important milestone in our company’s strategy,” Hay told Australian Mining. “We completed development of the Australian entity recently and are excited to begin providing jobs locally.”

The third-generation family business, founded in 1951 to solve some of the industry’s most challenging mechanical separation needs, has been a present fixture in the global mining industry ever since.

“At the heart of our present-day offering resides the integrated vibratory motor,” Hay said. “It was invented by our founder and gave life to an entire line of innovated separation technology.”

The work continues, with the company’s engineers developing technologies to solve any problem.

“Derrick prides itself on being ‘best in class’ in fine separation technology,” Hay said. “Investing in research and development allows us to provide solutions and savings to our customers proactively.”

In keeping with the low-carbon trajectory of the mining industry, Derrick has introduced two new technologies: the SuperStack and the G-Vault Urethane Interstage Screen.

The SuperStack, a fine screen boasting an innovative front-to-back tensioning system, features eight decks operating in parallel and reduces the total capital and installation cost.

The G-Vault system is considered a new standard of operation and combines Derrick’s urethane, abrasion-resistant properties and non-binding technology. The result is a system with higher throughput, increased life, greater carbon retention, less maintenance, and less tank bypass. Each screen on the G-Vault can be easily removed, and the entire system is offered in greenfield and brownfield applications.

“The industry is transitioning to a low-carbon green industry. As demand for minerals in the EV (electric vehicle) battery space increases, Derrick provides the fine screen separation to increase production, maximise mineral recovery, and reduce costs.”

Derrick is committed to helping mine sites reduce carbon emissions, and we are investigating potential flowsheet changes for customers. This involves exploring whether a Derrick screen or screening media could replace installed equipment to improve efficiency.

“Increasing the component’s life minimises the need to manufacture a competitor’s components that require more frequent maintenance. This reduces the overall carbon footprint and total cost of ownership,” Hay said.

With its expanded footprint in Australia, Derrick is in a prime position to assist mining operations with reducing their emissions and increasing their ambitions.

“The new office gives our team the ability to be more present in the market,” Hay said. “We look forward to attending conferences and trade shows, and holding events to grow the market’s knowledge of our offerings.

Joining Derrick Corporation has been a homecoming of sorts for Hay.

“Having only recently joined Derrick, I am really enjoying being a part of the storied Derrick family. I have never experienced a company with such a welcoming atmosphere,” he said.

“I had the opportunity to visit Derrick’s Buffalo headquarters in upstate New York and spent a week in our manufacturing facility learning about our offerings. I met with some of the more than 160 current employees who have worked with the company for more than 20 years. The team takes tremendous pride in their work, and speaking with them crystallised what a privilege it is to work for Derrick Corporation.”