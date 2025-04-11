Denver Technology brings pit-to-port expertise to WA Mining 2025

The WA Mining Conference bring together key players from across the Australian mining industry. Image: Prime Creative Media

Denver Technology sees the WA Mining Conference and Exhibition as the perfect opportunity to build client relationships and showcase its pit-to-port solutions.

Denver Technology is returning as a sponsor of the WA Mining Conference & Exhibition (WA Mining) in 2025, leveraging its deep expertise in asset-intensive industries to engage with new and existing industry players.

Denver Technology general manager – business development and customer success, Matthew Clayton, recently discussed the company’s involvement and goals for the event.

“We’ve been around since 1989, but much of our growth has been through word of mouth,” Clayton told Australian Mining. “Sponsoring the WA Mining Conference has helped us boost our branding and market awareness.”

Denver Technology hopes to boost its visibility in mining and oil and gas – its two core sectors – through the event, while also strengthening industry connections.

The sponsorship plays a key role in Denver Technology’s broader strategic goals. The company, which specialises in technology consulting, provides solutions from pit to port, supporting feasibility studies, operations, care and maintenance, and decommissioning.

“We provide services across every stage of a mine’s life cycle, understanding the challenges at each point and adding value where needed,” Clayton said.

Clayton said conferences such as WA Mining provide the perfect platform for Denver Technology to build client relationships and explain their products in detail.

“Having a stand allows us to connect with people we may not typically have direct access to – both potential clients and industry peers,” he said.

“It helps foster partnerships we may not have previously considered and allows us to gain insight into industry challenges.”

Denver Technology’s client base is extensive, covering key mining regions such as Western Australia and Queensland.

In addition to its local presence, the company has extended its reach into North America, Europe, and Africa, developing partnerships with global organisations.

The WA Mining Conference offers Denver Technology a platform to further build on these collaborations while exploring new opportunities.

“The conference allows us to engage with industry professionals on different levels,” Clayton said. “It’s not just about meeting prospective clients – it’s about having conversations with peers that can lead to mutually beneficial partnerships.”

When WA Mining Conference & Exhibition returns to Perth in October, the event will leverage its strategic location to bring together key players from across the WA and broader Australian mining industries.

The event’s collaborative environment creates opportunities to explore trends, share knowledge, and stay ahead of technological advancements.

A highlight of Denver Technology’s booth this year will be its pit-to-port life-cycle diagram, which proved to be a popular visual aid at last year’s event.

“It’s a great way to illustrate how we support different mine life stages,” Clayton said. “The diagram details Denver Technology’s role at each stage of mining operations, from initial planning and feasibility to the final stages of decommissioning.”

Denver Technology’s comprehensive approach to mining operations ensures it can adapt to client needs, whether they’re in the early stages of a project or managing ongoing operations.

The pit-to-port diagram will serve as a focal point for discussions at the booth, highlighting the company’s ability to provide targeted solutions throughout the entire life cycle.

“It’s important for us to show clients that we understand their challenges and can offer relevant solutions no matter where they are in the mining process,” Clayton said.

As Denver Technology evolves, the company is eager to further expand awareness of its services, particularly in Western Australia’s resource-rich landscape.

“Western Australia is central to our operations,” Clayton said. “The WA Mining Conference provides the perfect platform for us to engage with the region’s mining sector, build relationships, and showcase our expertise.”

The company’s experience across various industries and its ability to navigate complex challenges make it a valuable partner for mining companies looking to optimise their operations.

“We’re not just here for the event – we’re here to foster lasting relationships that add value to the industry,” Clayton said. “That’s what we’re all about.”

With WA Mining 2025 just around the corner, Denver Technology is set to make a significant impact with its tailored solutions, deep industry knowledge and collaborative approach.

Visitors to the booth can expect valuable insights into Denver Technology’s innovative solutions and a glimpse into the future of mining technology.

The WA Mining Conference and Exhibition will be held in Perth from October 8–9.

This feature appeared in the April 2025 issue of Australian Mining.