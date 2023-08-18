Delving deep at the Kidston hydro pumped storage project

Government investment in critical mineral and renewable energy projects is helping accelerate infrastructure development and drive the transition toward cleaner energy. The $777 million Kidston hydro project is one flagship example that demonstrates the mining industry’s pursuit toward a greener future.

Located in Kidston, approximately 400km inland from Townsville in Far North Queensland, this pumped storage hydro project is the first of its kind in Australia for over 40 years.

Headed up by contactor McConnell Dowell John Holland (MDJH JV) for Genex Power, the Kidston energy storage system generates power during peak demand periods, which returns water to the upper reservoir during off-peak periods.

The contractor faced several challenges in the construction of the Kidston hydro project that demanded unique expertise and innovative solutions – the most significant involving the pumping of around 30 gigalitres of water out of the Eldridge Pit and into the new Wises Dam within a limited timeframe of 300 days.

In order to successfully pump this volume of water, overcoming complex logistical and technical challenges required engaging market leaders known for their likeminded innovative mindset, creative thinking and engineering capability.

Liquid control specialists Coerco were engaged to design and engineer a bespoke solution capable of meeting the strict requirements of such a massive undertaking.

Coerco division manager Gareth Wallis said the team were approached by McConnell Dowell John Holland in May 2021 to engineer a purpose-built floating solution to support the dewatering process.

“We needed to design something capable of handling an excessive volume of water within a complex, highly ambiguous environment that is essentially an unused mine pit,” he said.

“With a focus on safety and efficiency, our team worked closely with the site contractors to design and manufacture a mooring system that would adapt to the rise and fall of water levels within the pit during operation.

“The system needed to address a number of key performance issues. First, a stable, durable pontoon with the capability of carrying heavy weighted pumps safely.

“Second, a heavy-duty pontoon that could be easily transported to site along challenging roads. Third, strict site limitations and available resources led to the development of an elaborate winching system to allow the pontoon to descend as the water level dropped during pumping of the pit.”

Coerco’s highly engineered solution required a military style approach that incorporated a methodical design and execution to ensure the constructed system met specific site requirements, as well as time and budget constraints.

Due to the location of the pit, intricate landscape contours, and limited access roads in and out of the area, some of which had washed away, meant that building the required infrastructure was even more difficult than anticipated.

Wallis explained that the geography had many unknowns, and the limited routes to site made it really difficult for them, particularly when it came to transporting and manoeuvring the system, launching the pontoon into the water, and then installing the pumps.

“Our 14-tonne triple winch system with 40-tonne capacity dynamo rope proved integral to the launch process,” he said. “A special feature of this rope is that it’s scuff-resistant and does not conduct electricity, one of the clients’ key specifications.

“Spaced at approximately 120 degrees, the three winches play a critical role in holding the pontoon in position, allowing it to move to different locations when the dewatering process commences, without the physical involvement of people or boats.

“As the water is removed from the lower reservoir, the pontoon swings in an arc formation of approximately 50m when the water is vertically lowered 180m. Flexibility in the winch configuration is therefore really important, particularly the ropes that extend out as the pontoon manoeuvres to its final pumping position.”

The pontoon’s modular design offered easy transportation and installation as it could be broken down into sections, something that would not have been possible with a traditional, non-modular unit.

The project proved a truly collaborative effort between some of the industry’s leading mining and construction service providers – from critical site infrastructure, project management and engineering expertise, to industrial pontoon, dewatering and pump system design and technical know-how.

“We are proud to have been involved with such an incredibly important phase of construction within this iconic project, and to have seen our innovative solution advance through our unique streamlined project delivery pathway under such challenging circumstances, is very pleasing,” Wallis said.

“Our final solution reflects Coerco’s ability to design and engineer an integrated fit-for-purpose pontoon system despite complex challenges and site requirements, whilst completing a project of this scale on time and within budget. We certainly look forward to working with McConnell Dowell John Holland and other contracting partners on similar projects in the future.”

