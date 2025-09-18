Delivering total solutions

Image: Motion

With a broad portfolio and deep in-house expertise, Motion brings together engineering and services, industrial, and fluid power expertise to deliver complete, tailored solutions across industries.

When it comes to supporting industry, a component supplier can only take things so far. Downtime doesn’t wait for part numbers, and performance gains don’t come from simply swapping like-for-like. For customers who need more than just a box of bearings or a replacement coupling, Motion provides a genuinely integrated, service-first alternative.

From design and commissioning to emergency breakdown support, Motion delivers engineering services across its entire portfolio of mechanical and fluid power products. That depth, coupled with one of the region’s largest industrial supply networks, enables Motion to go far beyond conventional product distribution.

“Ultimately, we’re here to support the engineering requirements of the entire product portfolio that Motion delivers on,” explained Ryan Kendrigan, Motion’s executive general manager for engineering and services.

“Whether it’s bearings, mechanical power transmission, or fluid power, we provide engineering expertise across that full suite – allowing our teams to transform what might start as a standard supply relationship into something much deeper.”

This, he says, is what makes Motion unique.

“Other businesses might offer engineering support in one or two areas, but there’s no one else delivering what we are: full end-to-end support across such a wide product range, backed by design and commissioning capability, with over 600,000 SKUs locally and 10 million globally. That combination puts us in a different category.”

Kendrigan said the result is a business that’s being pulled into bigger, more complex projects – especially among industrial and processing customers who want tailored solutions, not product swaps.

