Deep Yellow appoints Rio Tinto stalwart as new CEO

Deep Yellow has announced former Rio Tinto executive Greg Field as its new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), commencing on May 1, 2026.

Following what the company said was a comprehensive search, it landed on Field as a leader “with strong execution capability”, a proven track record in delivering capital projects, and deep familiarity with Deep Yellow’s operational jurisdictions.

Field said he is honoured to join Deep Yellow during a “pivotal” time for the company and the broader uranium sector.

“I believe uranium has a key role to play in the global transition to clean energy, and Deep Yellow is uniquely positioned to contribute to that shift,” he said.

“I have been impressed by the depth of experience within the Deep Yellow team and the progress achieved on the Tumas project.

“I am fully aligned with the company’s strategy, and with two execution-ready projects in Tumas and Mulga Rock, the company is well-positioned to capture the upside potential of the market and deliver long-term value to shareholders.”

A qualified mining engineer, Field was previously based in Canada as the managing director, project development, Americas and Europe, at Rio Tinto.

Over a 29-year career in the resources sector, he has gained extensive experience across operations and project studies, as well as both brownfield and greenfield capital project execution.

Deep Yellow noted Field’s execution capability spans large-scale developments such as the multi-billion-dollar Oyu Tolgoi underground project, as well as the Rincon DLE plant in Argentina and the AP60 aluminium smelter in Quebec.

Deep Yellow executive chair Chris Salisbury said the board is delighted to have attracted Field to the company.

“This is at the perfect time to own the near-term Tumas FID decision and then follow through with execution of this de-risked growth project,” he said.

“Greg brings considerable execution skills and extensive experience in delivering multiple large-scale resource projects, which will further complement the existing expertise in the broader Deep Yellow team.”

Field said he is looking forward to working with Deep Yellow’s board and management, with his key focus being on the Tumas project.

