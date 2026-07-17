Ausgold has extended gold mineralisation well beyond the current Mineral Resource at its Katanning gold project in Western Australia, with a growing pipeline of drilling results set to underpin an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The latest assay results from ongoing extensional and in-fill drilling at the Central Zone continue to demonstrate the project’s expansion potential, with mineralisation intersected about 300m down-plunge of the existing 2.44-million-ounce open pit Mineral Resource.

Results from eight extensional reverse circulation and diamond drill holes confirmed the Central Zone remains open beyond the current resource and the 1.33-million-ounce open pit Ore Reserve.

Among the standout intersections were 16m at 1.32 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 252m, including 6m at 2.31 g/t gold and 2m at 2.03 g/t gold in hole BSRC2073, 12m at 1.49 g/t gold from 261m in BSRC2087, 3m at 5.67 g/t gold from 255m in BSRC2072, and 6m at 2.63 g/t gold from 303m, including 2m at 7.19 g/t gold in BSRC2085.

The first of two deep diamond holes also returned 13.8m at 0.48 g/t gold from 481.5m, confirming the continuation of the mineralised system around 300m beyond the limits of the current open pit resource.

Assays remain pending for a second deep diamond hole drilled about 550m down-plunge from the current resource. The results will be integrated with data from an ongoing down-hole electromagnetic survey to help guide further deep drilling targeting extensions to the mineralised system.

Ausgold executive chairman John Dorward said the latest results reinforced the project’s growth potential.

“These latest results provide further evidence that the Katanning gold project has substantial room to grow beyond the current open pit Mineral Resource,” Dorward said.

“Importantly, intersecting mineralisation some 300 metres down-plunge of the existing Resource confirms the continuity of the mineralised system at depth and supports our view that the Central Zone remains substantially under-explored.

“With assays pending from an additional deep diamond hole drilled a further 250m down-plunge, together with the results of the ongoing DHEM surveys – which have been successful in identifying high-grade mineralisation at the KGP – we are excited about the next phase of deep drilling and the opportunity to further grow the Resource ahead of our planned Mineral Resource Estimate update later this year.”

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