Decmil locks in road works contract with Hancock Prospecting

Image: saravut/stock.adobe.com

Macmahon subsidiary Decmil is set to deliver road construction upgrade works to the Marble Bar road upgrade project in Western Australia.

Decmil has received a notice of award from HanRoy Iron Ore Projects, a Hancock Prospecting subsidiary, for approximately 23km of road construction upgrade works along Marble Bar road that meets Main Roads Western Australia’s standards.

The works are expected to commence in October and will add $61 million to Macmahon’s secured order book.

“I am pleased to see Decmil continue their great start of securing new, strategically aligned work,” Decmil managing director and chief executive officer Michael Finnegan said.

“We look forward to delivering the Marble Bar road upgrade project and continuing to build our relationship with HanRoy.”

According to Main Roads Western Australia, the 433km Marble Bar road is a critical access road for several mining operations and local communities between Newman, Nullagine, Marble Bar and several Aboriginal communities including Jigalong and Punmu. It’s also important for the agricultural and tourism industries within the east Pilbara region.

The Marble Bar road upgrade project concerns the realignment and upgrade of the southern section of Marble Bar road from Roy Hill village to Ginbata airport road, and the construction of a new two-lane, two-way sealed road to enable Roy Hill mining operations to proceed across the existing Marble Bar road alignment.

The WA Government’s 2023–24 budget contributed $120 million for the Marble Bar road upgrade.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.