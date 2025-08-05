Decmil inks civil contracts with major miners

Image: saravut/stock.adobe.com

Macmahon subsidiary Decmil is set to deliver further upgrades to the Marble Bar road upgrade project in Western Australia.

Decmil has received a notice of award from HanRoy Iron Ore Projects, a Hancock Prospecting subsidiary, for approximately 46km of road construction upgrade works along Marble Bar road that meets Main Roads Western Australia’s standards.

The works are expected to commence this month and will span eight months. The award will also add $104 million to Macmahon’s secured order book.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded additional works at the Marble Bar road upgrade project where we have been working closely with the HanRoy team for the past eight months on section three, the middle 23km, which will be completed this year,” Macmahon managing director and chief executive officer Michael Finnegan said.

“Macmahon values our relationship and are excited to continue building on this.”

Decmil has also been awarded a $28 million contract to deliver Stage 2A of the Jerriwah Village expansion project at Rio Tinto’s Brockman 2 iron ore mine in WA.

The contract will see Decmil install client supplied accommodation modules, laundry facilities and a gymnasium. It will also design, supply and install a new multi-sports court facility and other outdoor amenities.

The works are expected to commence in mid-2025, with a targeted completion in 2026.

“It is great to see Decmil continue to secure new work, providing a solid foundation for FY26 (the 2025­–26 financial year) work in hand,” Finnegan said.

“We have an extensive track record in delivering accommodation village design and construction projects and look forward to delivering another at Jerriwah for Rio Tinto. I would like to thank our team for their dedication and support in building a trusted relationship with Rio Tinto and we look forward to strengthening this in the years ahead.”

Decmil will also deliver earthworks and civil works at Glencore’s Rolleston open-cut coal mine in Queensland.

As per the $12 million contract, the initial works are expected to be completed by early 2026 under a schedule of rates agreement.

