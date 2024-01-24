December quarter shines like gold

Image: Phawat/Adobe Stock

Northern Star Resources and De Grey Mining closed out 2023 with either increased production or progress across their gold projects.

Northern Star Resources

Northern Star delivered improved production results and advanced various work-streams to set itself up to meet its 2023–24 financial year goals.

The company sold 411,613 ounces (oz) of gold at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1824/oz in the December quarter. This is up from the 369,172oz sold at $1939/oz across the previous three months.

Mining began ahead of schedule at the company’s Golden Pike North deposit, part of the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines project (KCGM) in Western Australia.

Ore volumes and grades at KGCM are on track to increase by the second half of 2024.

The miner’s Jundee operations part of the Yandal production centre in the northern Goldfields were impacted by a SAG mill bearing failure. This reduced throughput momentarily but was quickly resolved.

The Pogo gold project in Alaska achieved a record annualised mine and mill performance of 1.4 million tonnes per annum.

“The value of our diversified production centres was apparent during the December quarter, with an exceptional performance at Kalgoorlie and continuous improvement at Pogo offsetting some operational challenges at Yandal,” Northern Star managing director Stuart Tonkin said.

De Grey Mining

De Grey ended the December quarter on a high with its highly anticipated Hemi gold project in WA on track.

The explorer shored up $300 million for Hemi through an equity placement it said drew strong interest from leading global investor groups.

The cash injection supports the development of a definitive feasibility study at Hemi, which was started in September 2023.

The December quarter also saw De Grey granted a mining lease for Hemi, with the company working towards developing the site for a final investment decision by the end of 2024.

Hemi’s resources increased to 12.7 million ounces across the quarter, due to significant depth and strike extensions at the project’s Eagle deposit.

Since the end of the quarter, De Grey has progressed environmental approvals and successfully bid for development camp facilities to support early works.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.