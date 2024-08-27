Decarbonisation to take centre stage at WA Mining

Image: Prime Creative Media

When the WA Mining Exhibition and Conference (WA Mining) kicks off in Perth from 9–10 October, it will shine a spotlight on the most important trends facing the industry – and decarbonisation will take centre stage.

Given WA’s role as the powerhouse of Australia’s resources sector, embracing technology to further decarbonisation is crucial. And the highly anticipated return of the Decarbonisation Showcase at WA Mining 2024 will spotlight the high-quality solutions driving decarbonisation.

Key players will be assembled in one convenient zone on the exhibition floor, with some of the sector’s most important players showing off their energy-efficient technologies and solutions.

Some of the names to feature at the Decarbonisation Showcase include:

Allight

Remote Energy

SCIG

Earthtrack Group

SIGMA Air Conditioning

Sustainext

EARTHLOK

In addition, a panel discussion at the highly targeted paid conference will explore shifting the industry’s view of decarbonisation from an obligation to an opportunity.

Decarbonate managing director Brendan Tapley, who will be sitting on the panel, understands the obstacles, and opportunities, decarbonisation can present for mining organisations, and he’s looking forward to unpacking them with like-minded professionals on the panel.

“Decarbonisation is a big challenge in the mining industry and from 1 January the government is requiring public disclosure on the nature of those risks,” he said.

“For most mining companies, there’s a learning process to understand how to identify and quantify climate-related physical and transitional risks in financial terms. This is no longer optional – the regulations are driving action, which is imminent in 2025 for larger companies, and soon after for medium and then smaller companies.

“There’s also opportunities; tapping into the growing demand for green critical minerals. This cuts to the heart of a company’s core strategy for future business planning.”

Joining Tapley for the panel discussion is MEC Mining’s CEO Christofer Catania, who said viewing decarbonisation as an opportunity comes from understanding what the future holds.

“Decarbonisation really is a huge opportunity where, if you look at it from the right lens, you can move ahead of your competitors,” he said. “To be first to the table means you can not only contribute but help control the conversation, as opposed to receiving everyone else’s outputs that may not be fit for purpose,” Catania said.

“Having a seat at the table and helping guide that path forward is important for all different areas in the industry. Even as consultants, being able to help influence that conversation in the right direction allows us to be able to help shape those solutions and have a positive impact on it.”

