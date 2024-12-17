Decade-long project life on the cards for Westgold

The Fortnum gold operation. Image: Westgold Resources

A scoping study at Westgold’s Fortnum gold operation in Western Australia has confirmed the site’s potential for a 10-year project life.

The study identified a potential decade-long, fully integrated mine plan, including the Starlight, Nathans and Yarlarweelor open pits, and an expansion to the existing Starlight underground operation.

It also evaluated a potential mill expansion, up to 1.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) from the current 0.9Mtpa.

“Westgold’s review of its expanded portfolio of assets to determine where the best opportunities exist to enhance profitability is advancing, with the Fortnum expansion study the first to be completed,” Westgold managing director and chief executive officer Wayne Bramwell said.

“Fortnum is a mature, yet under drilled asset and is one of Westgold’s most profitable and productive operations, with the Starlight mine having produced over 800,000 ounces of gold over its life.

“The scoping study contemplates a modest upfront capital investment to deliver a long life, fully integrated open pit and underground project of increased scale, supported by an expansion of our existing processing plant to 1.5Mtpa.”

The Starlight mineral resource estimate has also been given a boost, now sitting at 12.9 million tonnes (Mt) in a 91 per cent increase.

“Given Fortnum is currently operational many of the assumptions utilised in the scoping study are considered materially derisked by the company and having passed this stage gate, our technical team will accelerate open pit drilling across Fortnum and Peak Hill as the next step of project evaluation,” Bramwell said.

