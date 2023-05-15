De Grey Mining sees solid results

Gold exploration company De Grey Mining has seen high grade resource definition and extensional drilling results at Toweranna.

Toweranna is the initial intrusion which led to the Hemi discovery and is a key regional resource of the 1500km2 Mallina gold project.

The Mallina gold project is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and was reported to have produced 525,000 ounces of gold at 2.2 grams per tonne (g/t).

De Grey Mining has reported that diamond drilling for improved resource definition has provided outstanding results at Toweranna, which confirm the company’s current mineralisation model and indicate a likely increase in resource ounces at the deposit.

Key resource definition results at the deposit include:

10 metres (m) at 13.2 grams per tonne (g/t) Au from 288m, including 2m at 64.2g/t Au from 288m in MWDD0007

0m at 11.3g/t Au from 216m and 5m at 12.8g/t Au from 234m in MWDD0006

8m at 7.4g/t Au from 279m, including 2.6m at 13.2g/t Au from 281.2m in MWDD0004

8m at 5.2g/t Au from 244.2m in MWDD0006

0m at 17.8g/t Au from 32m in MWDD0005

1m at 5.4g/t Au from 193.4m, including 2m @ 15.1g/t Au from 201m in MWDD0003

0m at 3.5g/t Au from 314m in MWDD0002

De Grey Mining general manager of exploration Phil Tornatora said the new resource definition and extensional drilling results at Toweranna demonstrate the high-grade nature of mineralisation within the overall intrusion.

“These results also point to resource extensions (and) exploration will now focus on delivering on that potential,” Tornatora said.

“New drilling results and technical studies will be incorporated in an updated resource estimate and contribute towards development of a maiden reserve at Toweranna for the definitive feasibility study currently in progress and scheduled for completion mid-2023.”