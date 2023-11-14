De Grey in for “major” expansion

New drill results could see an increased scale of the planned Diucon-Eagle open pits at De Grey’s Hemi gold project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The results could also enhance future underground mining potential, as the discovery excites continued drilling in the area.

“Further significant mineralisation has been intersected at Eagle and Diucon in recent drilling,” De Grey general manager Phil Tornatora said.

“The extensions below the Eagle pit and shallower Diucon extensions have the potential to result in a substantial expansion of the current Diucon-Eagle open pit shell outline.”

Drilling has extended mineralisation at Eagle for at least 250m down plunge to the west and over 300m down dip, beneath the current Eagle pit plan.

“In addition to potential resource increases, deeper drilling at Hemi will support our conceptual studies into potential underground mining in the future,” Tornatora said.

“Reverse circulation drilling at Hemi is continuing along the Diucon Thrust north of Crow and extending towards Scooby, aiming to define additional shallow resources.”

With further drill holes yet to be commenced, so far 10 diamond holes have been completed and are still awaiting assay results, with many of these intersecting substantial zones of visible mineralisation.

The Eagle mineralised intrusion has now been intersected over a strike of more than 1000m and a true thickness of approximately 200m, extending to at least a 600m depth.

Drilling has continued to return encouraging intercepts from lodes in the hanging wall of the Diucon Thrust, which has a strong control on mineralisation in the Hemi area.

