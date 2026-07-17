Datamine has unveiled a suite of technology updates across its mining software portfolio for the first half of 2026, reinforcing its position as a provider of integrated digital solutions spanning the entire mining value chain.

The company said its latest releases strengthen connectivity between exploration, geology, mine planning, laboratory operations and production, enabling mining companies to improve decision-making from resource discovery through to operational execution.

Datamine’s strong start to the year was recognised in GlobalData’s 2025 Global Mine Site Survey, which ranked the company as the world’s number one supplier of mining software. The survey placed Datamine first among 2148 software providers mentioned globally and reported adoption across 44 per cent of all mine types.

Across its exploration portfolio, Datamine released Discover for ArcGIS Pro 2.3, introducing expanded independent multi-project drillhole workflows designed to simplify dataset combination, section sharing, data appending and LAS integration.

The update also adds a Raster Calculator, geophysical filters, voxel density, distance and grade analysis, interactive Stereonet tools and machine-learning normalisation to support structural interpretation.

Within the geology portfolio, updates to Studio Geo/RM, Isatis.neo and Mapper enhance dynamic modelling, resource estimation, interoperability, simulation, point-cloud mapping and three-dimensional geological interpretation.

Datamine said Studio RM 3.2 reduces realistic end-to-end modelling workflows by 68.9 per cent while delivering 3.22 times faster performance, allowing geological reviews to be completed within the same day.

Mine planning also received significant attention in the mid-year release.

MineScape 2026 introduces Rapid design tools, advanced scheduling and Digital Twin and Simulation capabilities aimed at helping mining teams develop more responsive, scenario-based mine plans.

Further updates across Studio NPVS+, Studio UG/OP, Studio Survey, Minemax Tempo and Amine strengthen strategic planning, mine design, survey workflows, haulage optimisation and scheduling.

Meanwhile, enhancements to Aegis and DataBlast improve drill and blast workflows through expanded timing, costing, reporting, visualisation, export capabilities and workflow governance.

Datamine also marked the 40th anniversary of its CCLAS laboratory management platform with further improvements across both CCLAS and AssayNet.

The laboratory portfolio updates focus on improving reliability, real-time visibility, quality control, security and integration with Datamine Fusion, while recognising four decades of laboratory innovation and long-term customer support.

Across production operations, updates to Reconcilor and Production Accounting deliver greater flexibility for analysis, enhanced dashboard controls, improved traceability, streamlined log sheet workflows and more comprehensive operational reporting.

Alongside the product releases, Datamine has expanded its operational execution capability through the acquisition of two software companies.

South African company Mineware brings the Syncromine Core platform to the Datamine ecosystem, combining production, planning, safety, ore accounting, human resources, budgeting, equipment control and reporting within a single web-based mine management platform.

Datamine has also acquired Australian company Commit Works, adding the CiteOps platform to strengthen links between mine planning and frontline execution through shift planning, resource allocation, task coordination, short interval control and production tracking.

The company said the additions allow customers to manage more of the mining value chain within one integrated technology environment.

Beyond software development, Datamine continues to invest in building future mining capability through education and industry partnerships.

The company has expanded academic engagement across South Africa and Morocco through guest lectures, conferences and talent development initiatives that expose students to industry expectations.

Additional programs spanning Ghana, France, Australia and Indonesia provide academic licences, software donations, workshops, structured training, short courses and faculty development, supporting practical mining engineering skills aligned with real-world industry practices.

Datamine said these initiatives help prepare future mining professionals to apply technology in delivering safer and smarter mining operations.

Trusted by more than 6000 mining operations worldwide, Datamine continues to expand its technology ecosystem while supporting digital transformation across every stage of the mining lifecycle.

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