Datamine acquires AssayNet

Datamine has announced its acquisition of AssayNet, a full-service provider of LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) for mine-site and environmental laboratories.

Assaynet Inc. offers total data management for mine-site lab operations and has developed a world-class, robust and highly scalable solution.

Based in Canada, the company was founded in 2000 and operates globally, servicing customers ranging in size from small environmental laboratories to major mining companies.

With an interface that is feature-rich yet easy to learn, AssayNet LIMS provides access to a complete QC program, quotations and invoicing, stock levels and inventories, sample storage and more.

In addition, the platform conforms to the ASTM level II specification for LIMS and has multi-lingual support.

Through this acquisition, Datamine is continuing to expand its portfolio comprised of the most comprehensive and sophisticated suite of solutions for mining operational needs.

To learn more, visit the Datamine or Assaynet websites.