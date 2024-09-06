Dartbrook makes a comeback

Dartbrook coal mine. Image: Australian Pacific Coal

The Dartbrook mine in New South Wales has produced coal for the first time since the mine was placed into care and maintenance in 2006.

Run of mine (ROM) coal was produced following the completion and testing of a newly-installed 4km conveyor system.

Australian Pacific Coal managing director and chief executive officer Ayten Saridas said this is another major milestone for Dartbrook.

“Commissioning is underway and the team on the ground is working hard to bring the mine safely into commercial production in the coming weeks,” he said.

“By producing coal to surface, we have demonstrated the exciting potential of the Dartbrook mine.”

Saridas said to produce coal in such a short period of time is an extraordinary achievement.

“In just 18 months, we have simplified the joint venture, secured $US60 million in restart capex, finalised land and water access agreements, dewatered and refurbished the Hunter Tunnel, sourced and commissioned mining equipment, and installed a brand-new 4km conveyor system,” he said.

“I am proud of the dedication and efforts by everyone who has contributed to and supported the restart of Dartbrook.

“There is still work to be done to achieve commercial production and we remain focused on our goal of making Dartbrook a world-class underground mine.”

Saridas said it was close to finalising port and rail agreements and a working capital facility.

“The results of the bulk sample testing for thermal quality and met coal potential are anticipated this quarter; and preparations for the CHPP refurbishment are well advanced,” Saridas said.

“With no new coal mines being sanctioned, this is an exciting time for everyone involved in the Dartbrook restart project and we look forward to cementing our place as the Hunter Valley’s newest coal producer.”

Dartbrook, located in Hunter Valley, was placed into care and maintenance in 2006 due to issues with operations and lower coal prices.

Anglo American owned the Dartbrook mine until 2015 when it sold it to Australian Pacific Coal for $50 million.

