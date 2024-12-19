Dartbrook locks in first coal sales

Dartbrook coal mine. Image: Australian Pacific Coal

Australian Pacific Coal (AQC) has seen coal travel from its Dartbrook mine in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales, marking the operation’s first commercial coal sales.

AQC executive chairman John Robinson welcomed the milestone, describing it as a pivotal moment in the company’s growth.

“The first sale of commercial quantities of coal from Dartbrook is the most significant milestone successfully achieved by AQC,” Robinson said. “With commercial production underway, we now turn our attention to refurbishing the wash plant in early 2025.”

The achievement coincides with the International Energy Agency reporting record global coal demand projected to reach 8.7 billion tonnes in 2024. The tonnage is expected to rise until at least 2027.

Robinson noted these favourable market conditions as a promising backdrop for Dartbrook’s future.

“This is an exciting time for AQC as coal demand reaches a new record,” he said. “Since the completion of the Dartbrook purchase from Anglo American in May 2016, AQC has remained focused on the future of Dartbrook with conviction that the world energy market will continue to grow and demand will increase.

“The substantial coal resource at Dartbrook supports a long mining life, this together with the existing onsite world class infrastructure will allow the Dartbrook coal mine to operate as a Tier 1 mining asset.”

Dartbrook’s revival underlines its strategic importance in the energy market as AQC positions itself to capitalise on sustained growth in global coal consumption.

AQC has been making strides with Dartbrook ever since it restarted the mine in September, marking the first time the mine had produced coal since it was placed into care and maintenance in 2006 due to operational issues and lower coal prices.