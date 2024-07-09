Dalgaranga a continued winner for Spartan

The Dalgaranga gold project in WA. Image: Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources has revealed more “exceptional” assays from its Dalgaranga gold project in Western Australia, ahead of the company’s plans to release a mineral resource update for the project.

Spartan has had an eventful 2024 so far. In June, the company achieved a new deepest intercept at its newly discovered Pepper prospect within Dalgaranga, extending 647.67m down-hole.

Spartan first discovered Pepper in April, which managing director and chief executive officer Simon Lawson described as a “game-changer”.

Dalgaranga’s Never Never deposit has also made great progress, with Spartan recently uncovering some of the best assays to date.

Now, the company has recorded strong in-fill drilling results at Never Never and Pepper.

Never Never has recorded an intercept of 10.66 metres at 6.55 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold from a 798.02m down-hole, including 0.49m at 126.00g/t, and 10.14m at 11.26g/t of gold from 966.90m down-hole, including 0.77m at 126.45g/t.

Pepper also recorded an intercept of 13.50m at 4.47g/t of gold from a 679.50m down-hole, including 0.5m at 73.04g/t.

According to Spartan, the assays from both deposits strengthen and deepen the resource extents.

“These latest intercepts demonstrate the incredible potential of what we have found right in front of our processing plant at Dalgaranga,” Spartan managing director and chief executive officer Simon Lawson said.

“With the Never Never gold deposit we have really shown what can happen with a change in mindset and the more recent discovery of the Pepper gold prospect has demonstrated that we are really onto something very special in this under-explored greenstone belt.”

Spartan plans to continue drilling at Dalgaranga for the rest of 2024, but the company will take a brief hiatus in order to plan and prioritise its second half year exploration program.

The upcoming resource update is intended to feed an ore reserve, which will in turn underpin a feasibility study.

“Our drill teams are taking a well-earned rest at the moment while we catch up on the frantic pace of drilling and discovery,” Lawson said.

“Our geology team is now finalising the new mineral resource estimate to collate our drilling efforts in the first half of this calendar year and update the Spartan value proposition.”

The strong drilling results follow Ramelius Resources increasing its stake in Spartan from 8.9 per cent to 17.9 per cent.

