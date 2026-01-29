Cyprium finds copper promise at the end of the rainbow

Image: blende11.photo/stock.adobe.com

Cyprium Metals has flagged new opportunities at its Paterson copper exploration project after completing a first-pass review of exploration data received from IGO.

The company regained control of the project following the end of its joint venture and farm-in agreement, under which IGO invested $24 million in exploration.

The review highlighted several high-potential targets. These include NL04b, NL05a, and NL01a north of Nifty in Lamil Group rocks, which host major deposits such as Winu and Telfer.

Other targets include NB02a (Rainbow South) and MB01 (east of Maroochydore) in the Broadhurst Formation, home to the Nifty and Maroochydore deposits.

Cyprium sees strong potential to extend copper mineralisation at the Rainbow prospect, where historic drilling confirmed both copper and silver. A silver by-product could provide additional value.

“Cyprium recently regained control of 2000km² of exploration ground that previously was subject to a joint venture and farm-in agreement with IGO,” Cyprium executive chair Matt Fifield said.

“Our exploration ground lies adjacent to the Nifty copper complex and Maroochydore copper-cobalt project along the western margin of the Yeneena Basin in the Paterson province, an area that is highly prospective for base metals and possibly more.”

The company’s re-acquired tenements are accompanied by significant exploration data from legacy exploration programs.

‘The compiled exploration data package of which we have now completed our first pass review, comprises over 900,000 metres of drilling, tens of thousands of geochemical sampling points and regional and local electromagnetic and gravity surveys, providing Cyprium with millions of data points,” Fifield said.

“The Paterson exploration project provides significant potential to leverage exploration data into meaningful developments for Cyprium, as we continue to build Australia’s next great copper company.”

Follow-up drilling is planned for Stirling, NL04b, MB01, and a major airborne EM anomaly at NL05a, setting the stage for a transformative chapter for Cyprium in one of Australia’s most prospective copper regions.

Read more: Gippsland data centre puts copper demand in the spotlight