Cyprium fast-tracks Nifty restart

Cyprium Metals has secured a series of approval amendments and extensions to support the phased redevelopment of its Nifty copper complex in Western Australia.

The company now holds all required permits to progress the reactivation of its cathode plant, marking the first stage in its restart strategy.

Cyprium executive chair Matt Fifield said the approvals position the company to advance with confidence, maintaining regular engagement with WA regulators to ensure compliance and alignment with project timelines.

“Our core assets include the environmental approvals that we already have in hand,” Fifield said. “These materially lower our project risks by enabling us to move quickly.

“We have extended timelines on key approvals, maintained the ability to resume open-pit mining, and identified the approval pathway for refurbishment of the concentrator.”

Final ministerial consent will complete the necessary regulatory framework for the restart, which is set to align with the completion of the Phase 1 feasibility study.

Works Approval W6771/2022/1 has been extended through to August 2027 and amended to reflect new construction specifications.

This covers the refurbishment of the SX-EW plant, remediation of the heap leach facility, and construction of supporting infrastructure such as new ponds, acid storage and critical containment works.

Cyprium’s environmental licence will be updated following completion of the works, allowing for increased processing capacity and in-situ leaching of metals, while the company’s mining licence has been approved, including a cutback of the southern pit wall and establishment of new waste rock and topsoil storage areas.

The submission deadline for the mine closure plan has been extended to April 2026.

Cyprium also holds essential water licences and vegetation clearing permits to support ongoing operations.

