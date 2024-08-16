Cyber vigilance critical following Evolution incident

Image: ysuel/stock.adobe.com

The mining industry has been hit with a wave of cyberattacks in recent months, including the likes of Evolution Mining and Sibanye Stillwater.

Evolution announced this week it had become the victim of a ransomware attack but said it did not expect any material impact on operations from the incident.

“The company has been working with its external cyber forensic experts to investigate the incident,” Evolution said in a statement.

“Based on work to date, the company believes the incident is now contained.”

Recent cyber incidents have highlighted the need for mining companies to be increasingly vigilant about their cybersecurity.

The critical nature of mining operations makes them particularly vulnerable, with potential cyber-security incidents posing significant threats to operational productivity, safety, employee privacy and future planning.

There are several mining equipment, technology and services (METS) companies providing miners with a cyber safety net, utilising their expertise to shore up mining operations.

Appian is one such company, which harnesses robust security frameworks and cutting-edge technologies like data fabric and private artificial intelligence (AI) to protect miners’ sensitive information, optimise operations, and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

Drawing on extensive experience in the mining sector and boasting over 27 years of IT expertise, Brennan is another METS company offering the cybersecurity technologies to protect miners.

With cybersecurity woven into its business and solutions, Brennan understands that improved technology availability has created more opportunities for threat actors to interfere with mining operations.

Vocus is another cyber proponent, which has run highly secure networks to protect its mining clients for decades. And the company has continued to evolve, further advancing its technologies and establishing partnerships with many leading security players in the market.

If the cyber threats of recent weeks and months are any indication, and with technology playing an increased role in mine intelligence, mining companies are likely to face more and more cyber threats in the future.

So it’s important miners have the right protections in place.