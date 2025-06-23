Currajong emerges as promising scandium prospect

Scandium. Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

Rimfire Pacific Mining has confirmed its Currajong prospect in central New South Wales as a significant high-grade scandium opportunity, with the latest assay results revealing multiple strong intercepts.

Drilling at the site delivered standout intersections including 11m at 357 parts per million (ppm) scandium from 16m, with a higher-grade zone of 6m at 510ppm.

Another hole returned 26m at 344ppm scandium from 9m, including 13m at 453ppm.

Further highlight intercepts from the second batch included 9m at 386ppm scandium from 17m, 7m at 226ppm from 9m, 17m at 210ppm from 8m and 3m at 370ppm from 23m.

Rimfire managing director David Hutton said the drilling confirmed Currajong as one of the most significant scandium prospects in the Fifield region.

“This work is taking place at a time when global supply of this strategically important critical mineral is being threatened by the recent Chinese restrictions on scandium exports,” Hutton said.

“Rimfire has one of the largest scandium–prospective landholdings in the Fifield scandium district, which has real potential to be a long-term, low-risk, secure supplier of this highly valuable metal for the Western world.”

The results come from a lower saprolite zone developed over a range of rock types, including ultramafic pyroxenite.

Further drilling confirmed strongly anomalous scandium values in underlying fresh pyroxenite, with hits such as 7m at 176ppm from 38m and 8m at 103ppm from 49m.

The assays represent the second batch of results from Rimfire’s recent air core drilling program at Currajong.

A total of 200 air core holes spanning 6457m was completed on a regular grid across the 3km long Currajong ultramafic belt, targeting magnetic anomalies.

All holes were fully geologically logged and screened with portable XRF (x-ray fluorescence) in the field to prioritise laboratory analysis.

The final batch of assays from Currajong is expected by late July, ahead of a scandium mineral resource estimate due in August.

