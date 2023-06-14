Cummins supports the mining industry with bulk coolant supply

Cummins, a global leader in power solutions, has long been committed to providing innovative services that support the mining industry’s operations. Cummins’ bulk coolant supply service stands as a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to customer service.

This comprehensive service aims to bolster mining operations by ensuring uninterrupted equipment performance, minimising downtime, and maximising operational efficiency. With dedicated 24-7 customer support, Cummins solidifies its position as a trusted partner empowering the Australian mining industry to keep moving forward.

Download the brochure below to learn more.