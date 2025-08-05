Cummins charges ahead with hybrid retrofit

Cummins’ diesel-electric retrofit system requires no new site infrastructure. Image: Cummins

Cummins introduced its diesel-electric hybrid retrofit system for mining equipment at The Electric Mine 2025 conference in Santiago, Chile.

Cummins has launched a groundbreaking innovation, marking a significant step in its commitment to advancing the energy transition.

Earlier this year, Cummins strengthened its position in sustainable mining solutions by acquiring the assets of First Mode, a leader in hybrid retrofit technology for the mining and rail sectors.

The acquisition includes First Mode’s commercial operations in Australia (Perth), the US and Chile.

The new diesel-electric retrofit kit – set to begin pilot testing in Chile in the third quarter of 2025 – offers up to a 30 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and emissions, extended lifespan of critical truck components, and potential improvements in cycle times, all without requiring new infrastructure or changes to the base truck design.

The initial pilot testing will see the retrofit system deployed on a Komatsu 930E-4 haul truck.

Cummins plans to collaborate with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), such as Komatsu, Hitachi, XCMG and NHL, to accelerate the adoption of hybrid technologies.

Extensive pilot installations are planned across Latin America throughout 2025 and 2026, with full-scale production anticipated to begin in 2027 and beyond.

Complex challenge

Decarbonising the mining sector presents significant challenges.

While electric and hydrogen-powered solutions hold long-term promise, they remain in development and are not yet fully reliable for heavy-duty equipment operating in harsh and variable environments.

Infrastructure inconsistencies across regions further complicate deployment.

Miners must also strike a delicate balance between reducing emissions and maintaining productivity, all while managing total cost of ownership (TCO).

These combined pressures make the energy transition a complex and multifaceted challenge, but Cummins sees hybrid retrofit kits as a practical and flexible solution to support miners on this journey.

These systems offer a pathway to lower emissions and improved TCO, while allowing operations to adapt to evolving technologies and infrastructure.

“By integrating First Mode’s innovative start-up energy with Cummins’ global scale and expertise, we’re enhancing our ability to provide decarbonisation solutions that meet miners’ needs to drive operational costs down,” Cummins First Mode general manager Molly Puga said.

Cummins’ hybrid system pairs batteries and power electronics with an already-installed Cummins engine in a design made for flexibility across various haul truck platforms, whether retrofitted or integrated into new builds.

The system captures energy from the truck’s rheostatic braking – energy that would otherwise be lost as heat – and redirects it back into the drive system.

This regenerative process offsets diesel consumption and delivers an additional 600-kilowatt power boost, all without requiring new site infrastructure.

Unlike other decarbonisation approaches that demand significant investment in trolley lines or static charging stations, Cummins’ solution preserves full fleet flexibility.

Haul truck productivity remains unaffected, as the base truck functionality is unchanged – even if the hybrid system is inactive.

Additional advantages include lower maintenance requirements, driven by reduced stress on components like the diesel engine and retard grid, further boosting overall operational efficiency.

Strong results

Cummins partnered with NHL in 2024 to launch a first-fit hybrid powertrain pilot, marking a significant milestone in mining decarbonisation.

The pilot featured NHL’s NTH260 mining truck, a 220-tonne payload vehicle, deployed at the Baiyun iron mine operated by Baogang Group in China.

Initial scepticism surrounded the potential fuel savings, but the pilot quickly validated the technology’s effectiveness, delivering a 15–20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption. The hybrid system also demonstrated exceptional reliability, enabling the transition to continuous 24–7 operations starting in December 2024.

As part of the hybrid integration, the test truck’s engine was downsized from the 2500-horsepower (hp) Cummins QSK60 to the more efficient 2000hp two-stage Cummins QSK50, showcasing the system’s ability to maintain performance while improving efficiency.

By combining proven diesel technology with advanced electrification, Cummins’ hybrid retrofit system offers a practical bridge to a lower-emissions future, one that doesn’t require miners to wait for infrastructure to catch up.

With successful pilots already underway and global partnerships expanding, Cummins is not only redefining what’s possible in mining today but also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable tomorrow.

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.