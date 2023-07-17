FYI Resources bolsters alumina plant with CTE

FYI Resources has appointed Control and Thermal Engineering (CTE) to execute engineering services for FYI’s small-scale high purity alumina production plant (HPA) (SSP) proposed for a site in Kwinana, WA.

Prior to appointing CTE, FYI conducted a review of CTE which involved determining its extensive experience and multi-disciplined engineering and fabrication capabilities, whether it matched the high project specification requirements for design and construction of FYI’s SSP, as well as CTE’s engineering capabilities, industry reputation and unique approach to innovative engineering solutions.

FYI is developing its HPA project under a reengineered and optimised development strategy, following the termination of the joint venture it had with Alcoa in February.

The revised engineering scope states that CTE is expected to deliver a fit for purpose outcome on project deliverables for the 1000 tonnes per annum (tpa) plant, within the development schedule and to meet specific customer qualification requirements.

Through CTE’s appointment, FYI has formally commenced the engineering study phase for the SSP, which will use relevant outputs from previous work, will comprise a plant design for the SSP and derive capital and operating cost estimates for the project.

The engineering design is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2024) with design execution commencing in Q3 2024.

FYI managing director Roland Hill said the appointment of CTE as its engineering services provider is a significant step in the development of its small-scale HPA production plant project.

“A considerable amount of thought and work has gone into the planning and scheduling of the SSP and the requirement for the facility to meet FYI’s future commercialisation and HPA product marketing objectives,” Hill said.

“Selecting CTE will provide us with excellent engineering capabilities and a focused service approach to deliver innovative solutions for a high-quality project outcome for the SSP.”