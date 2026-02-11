CSIRO investigates petalite as alternative lithium source

Image: Minakryn Ruslan/stock.adobe.com

With global lithium demand continuing to rise, CSIRO is investigating alternative lithium sources and extraction pathways, with petalite emerging as a potential supplementary feedstock.

Spodumene remains the dominant lithium-bearing mineral due to its high lithium content and well-established processing routes. However, other minerals including lepidolite, amblygonite and the lesser-known petalite are attracting renewed interest as the industry looks to diversify supply.

CSIRO researchers are assessing petalite’s suitability for lithium extraction using the organisation’s patented LithSonic process, which employs supersonic flow to rapidly quench lithium metal before it can react. The technique could offer a new pathway for extracting lithium from minerals that are more complex to process than spodumene.

“Lithium extraction from spodumene is well understood, but petalite presents additional challenges and requires extra processing steps,” CSIRO scientist Dr Leena Melag said.

“Petalite must be treated with both heat and pressure to convert it into a form that is more amenable to chemical processing and lithium liberation.”

Despite these hurdles, Dr Melag said petalite remains an attractive option as a supplementary lithium resource, particularly as demand intensifies.

“We are evaluating a range of alternative feedstocks, including petalite, that could be compatible with our LithSonic process,” she said.

Sometimes known as castorite, petalite is a lithium aluminium phyllosilicate that forms in lithium-rich pegmatites alongside spodumene and lepidolite. It is found in deposits in Zimbabwe, Canada and Brazil, as well as the Yilgarn and Pilbara cratons in Western Australia.

Beyond lithium extraction, petalite’s high melting point and hardness make it well suited for heat- and scratch-resistant glass and ceramics.

CSIRO said advances in extraction technology and the use of supplementary resources could help improve efficiency, resilience and sustainability across the lithium supply chain.

