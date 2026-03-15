CSIRO farm trials point to low-frequency mining connectivity potential

Mining truck driving out of underground mine. Image: Shutterstock

Ongoing research by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) is exploring how low frequency signals can be better utilised for safe and reliable communications in industries like mining.



Low-frequency signals have been coined as a practical workhorse for long-range, low-power connectivity, providing stable and reliable connectivity for mining operations.

While already used for some applications in mining, the CSIRO research is investigating how low frequency signals can be used for a wider variety of applications, along with edge computing.

CSIRO researchers said this would also be ideal for agriculture, energy, and environmental monitoring, as well as mining.

CSIRO’s on-farm trials have shown low-frequency spectrum signals can support low-power video and artificial intelligence-assisted livestock monitoring using low-cost, off-the-shelf equipment.

Operating below one gigahertz (GHz), the low-frequency spectrum sits far below the bands used for mainstream wireless internet and most mobile networks.

While it cannot deliver the ultra-fast speeds associated with high-frequency systems such as 5G, its strength lies in something often more valuable for remote industries – reach and resilience.

CSIRO Data61 privacy technology research scientist and group leader Dr Ming Ding said the difference can be compared to lighting in a dark paddock.

“High-frequency networks act like spotlights – bright and intense but only over short distances,” Ding said.

“Low-frequency networks behave more like floodlights. They may carry less bandwidth, but they travel farther and provide more reliable coverage across large open areas.”

The physics behind this capability comes down to wavelength, with lower-frequency signals travelling further, bending around obstacles and penetrating trees, walls and terrain more effectively than higher-frequency alternatives.

They also tend to remain stable during adverse weather conditions, and for industries operating across large and often isolated footprints, such as mining, these factors could prove particularly valuable.

Modern mines increasingly rely on networks of sensors, cameras and automated systems to monitor equipment, track environmental conditions and support worker safety. Many of these devices do not require high data speeds, but they do require reliable coverage across vast operational areas.

Low-frequency connectivity could provide a foundational communications layer for these systems, allowing mines to maintain monitoring and alert capabilities even in areas where traditional wireless infrastructure struggles.

CSIRO said the growing use of edge computing, where data is processed directly on devices rather than in centralised cloud servers, is also helping enable this shift.

Sensors can analyse information locally and transmit only essential alerts, summaries or compressed clips, significantly reducing the amount of bandwidth required.

Interest in the technology is rising as industries look for ways to maintain connectivity in regional and remote environments without deploying dense networks of towers.

To demonstrate the concept in practice, CSIRO researchers partnered with Japan’s Sharp Corporation to test a low-frequency AI-enabled livestock monitoring platform in Australian paddocks.

Using a modest signal of around 240 megahertz (MHz) and extremely low transmission power of roughly 0.01 milliwatt, the system successfully streamed live video from cameras across farmland while adapting to real-world conditions such as wind, dust and moving animals.

CSIRO research scientist Dr Caroline Lee said the trials highlighted the stability of the technology in challenging outdoor environments.

“What impressed us most was how stable the link remained in real farm conditions,” Lee said.

“Dust, wind, moving animals, and long distances normally push rural networks to their limits.”

For Australia’s mining sector, similar characteristics could support applications ranging from environmental monitoring and remote infrastructure management to safety communications across large operational sites.

As wireless technology evolves towards future 6G networks, CSIRO said low-frequency systems are likely to complement faster, higher-frequency networks by providing a reliable coverage layer where speed is less important than staying connected.

Read more: CSIRO investigates petalite as alternative lithium source

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