CSE Crosscom delivers Nokia LTE in world first

Mt Cattlin. Image: CSE.

With progress towards renewable energy growing exponentially, global mining power, Arcadium Lithium is finding sustainability in a data-driven future with CSE Crosscom.

As a leading lithium provider, Arcadium Lithium is harnessing lithium to power a global transition to a net zero carbon future through the implementation of ambitious strategies ensuring long-term social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

Arcadium Lithium is forging a connected path in not only its production but also the implementation of the world’s first Nokia LTE solution at a lithium mine to enhance communications, safety and operations at their Mt Cattlin site in Western Australia.

Facing challenges in network reliability and coverage across Arcadium Lithium’s vast Mt Cattlin site, CSE Crosscom’s ‘Nokia Expert Level’ solution engineering team worked collaboratively with Nokia’s local and global team to tailor an integrated LTE solution.

Delivering high-speed, secure transmissions and critical automation, CSE Crosscom has designed a sustainable solution that will meet Arcadium Lithium’s current requirements while enabling the system to grow with Arcadium Lithium into the future.

“We are becoming a data-driven operation, extending from the processing plant to mining, safety, shipping and onsite communication,” Arcadium Lithium IT manager Andrew Goodlet said.

“Getting data from the field into systems for quicker analysis, reporting, and review is creating the foundation for Arcadium Lithium’s future improvement and growth across production and sustainability.”

With decades of experience designing and implementing complex projects, CSE Crosscom, the communications and security division of CSE, understood the unique requirements that Arcadium Lithium was seeking to propose a high-performance solution that allows seamless communication and advanced monitoring and analytics for enhanced collaboration and operational efficiency.

“The collaboration between Arcadium Lithium and CSE Crosscom has been instrumental in aligning with Arcadium Lithium’s data-driven strategy,” CSE Crosscom project lead Amanda Sharpe said.

“Coupled with our expertise and experience designing, supplying and delivering Private LTE, this will provide beneficial outcomes for Arcadium Lithium’s operations.

“As a Nokia expert-level partner, we understand the extensive capabilities and benefits that Nokia’s LTE technology will deliver to Arcadium Lithium.”

Based on proven technology, Nokia’s LTE ensures robust and capable connectivity, and control over proprietary data with smooth deployment and upgrade path to future releases of 5G.

By deploying Nokia’s LTE, Arcadium Lithium will benefit from an agile digital transformation that can integrate with its current systems, keep pace with future growth, provide reliable connectivity and securely connect critical operations in real-time to unlock new opportunities through data analysis.

“Nokia is excited that our expert partner, CSE Crosscom, was selected to deliver industrial networks for Arcadium Lithium in Australia,” Nokia head of mining, oil and gas APJ enterprise campus Brendan Conroy said.

“We look forward to strengthening our partnership with CSE Crosscom and are extremely encouraged by the potential in Australia, with demand on the rise for mission-critical solutions, including fixed and wireless multiservice solutions, 4.9G/LTE, 5G private wireless and secure public networks in remote locations.

“Digital automation in mines has many benefits, ranging from improved worker safety, operational improvements and significantly improved environmental outcomes.”

CSE Crosscom will enhance Arcadium Lithium’s existing system by integrating Nokia’s Compact Mobility Unit (CMU), 7250 IXR Switches, ASOE Airscale Core and AHGB AirScale Micro RRH 4T4R B1 20W.

“The real-time value is demonstrated by the ability to communicate in remote areas where networks could not ordinarily reach and respond to immediate data or vision needs,” Andrew Goodlet said.

“The capabilities and expertise that CSE Crosscom will deliver throughout this project will enable our teams to effectively collaborate on strategic decisions that drive future sustainability.”

CSE Crosscom will utilise its Western Australian facilities to complete factory acceptance testing and site acceptance testing, program the technology to suit Arcadium Lithium’s requirements and optimise functionality for a mid-year deployment.

Backed by a network of 18 offices across Australia and New Zealand, an in-house engineering and delivery team, and strong relationships with key partners, CSE Crosscom goes beyond traditional capabilities to provide comprehensive solutions for large-scale and complex telecommunication systems and infrastructure for major projects.