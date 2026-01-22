Crown Prince drives New Murchison Gold growth

First blast at Crown Prince. Image: New Murchison Gold

New Murchison Gold has announced a fourth consecutive month of increased gold production at its Crown Prince mine in Western Australia, coinciding with record commodity prices.

In a statement, the company said it had completed its first full quarter of production, selling over 184,000 dry tonnes of ore at an average grade of 4 grams per tonne gold – representing 22,766 ounces of gold for the December quarter of 2025.

The news comes at a time when commodity prices for gold continue to increase, reaching highs of around $7000 per ounce.

New Murchsion Gold’s chief executive officer Alex Passmore said the consistent growth enables strong cash generation.

“With a strong balance sheet the company is well placed to advance our near-term production prospects within the broader Garden Gully tenure package,” Passmore said.

Westgold Resources’ Bluebird processing facility, located 36km south of Crown Prince, is used for the processing of gold at the site.

Crown Prince has transitioned successfully from ramp-up to steady-state operations, generating strong cash flow and ending the quarter with $92 million cash at bank.

In addition to production success, New Murchison Gold has also seen positive exploration efforts begin to come to fruition in the December quarter, with high-grade drill results from the Lydia gold prospect.

The results are expected to continue to increase the company’s production pipeline thanks to the potential of additional tonnes and ounces being added.

“We believe we can leverage off existing infrastructure to bring Lydia online relatively quickly,” Passmore said.

With production growing, a strong balance sheet, and gold prices at record highs, New Murchison Gold is well positioned to continue delivering shareholder value, the company said.