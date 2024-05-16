Critical minerals and geoscience in the spotlight

Image: Joaquin Corbalan P/stock.adobe.com

The annual Exploration in the House seminar held last week saw hundreds of delegates come together to discuss the latest technology and innovations within the mining exploration and geoscience space.

Exploration in the House is a free, annual seminar presented by the Department of Regional NSW’s Mining, Exploration and Geoscience.

The 2024 edition of the event – dubbed ‘new data, new exploration futures’ – was recently held at the NSW Parliament House and brought together 116 industry experts and researchers to explore the latest developments in geoscience and geophysical data.

The Geological Survey of NSW highlighted the significant role that innovative exploration strategies play in shaping the future of mining in New South Wales by presenting data, current projects, and their implications for the state’s exploration and investment.

“Exploration in the House serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, essential for advancing our understanding of NSW’s mineral potential,” Geological Survey of NSW head and chief geoscientist Phillip Blevin said.

“The participation from our industry and a diverse group of stakeholders reaffirms the importance of geoscience in guiding sustainable resource development.”

University of Sydney Professor Dietmar Muller gave the keynote presentation, which focused on the possibilities around using generative artificial intelligence to uncover critical minerals.

The event took place three days after NSW Natural Resources Minister Courtney Houssos revealed the largest collection of geophysical data ever released in the state.

The survey included data captured across more than 148,000 square kilometres and is intended to help mining companies determine which critical minerals may lie in certain areas of NSW.

“Critical minerals are crucial to the future of the global pathway to net-zero and growing employment in regional NSW,” Houssos said.

“The release of this data will help stimulate investment and make sure NSW continues to lead the exploration and development of critical minerals in Australia.

“These surveys are an important piece of the puzzle in developing our understanding of the state’s geological properties, and groundwater supplies. This is crucial information for farmers and regional communities.”

