CQUniversity supports future resources industry

CQUniversity has developed a new multi-million-dollar facility to support the future training, workforce and research needs of the Queensland resources sector.

Named the School of Mining, the facility was built at CQUniversity’s Rockhampton North campus.

The Federal Government provided $30 million toward the cost of the project, which includes the School of Mining and the recently opened Gladstone School of Manufacturing.

Assistant Minister for Education Anthony Chisholm said the funding would help to provide state-of-the-art equipment to support training, education and research to ensure the state’s resources industry would benefit from highly skilled and qualified workers.

“The Albanese Government is committed to delivering high quality education regardless of where people might live,” Senator Chisholm said.

“This amazing new facility will enable CQUniversity to train students in emerging areas such as automation and drone operations, and will provide tailored spaces for the delivery of upskilling and professional development.”

CQUniversity vice-chancellor and president Professor Nick Klomp said the new facility will provide an enormous benefit to the local community.

“This is an exciting development for Rockhampton as this site will deliver facilities, resources, and technology to support industry specific training, education and resources,” Klomp said.

“Through our work with industry and community, we developed a deep understanding of the region’s needs when it came to industry development, skills training and regional growth, and using this knowledge we worked with Government to outline those needs and secure the required funding.

“Government support to fund projects such as this is absolutely critical for regional Australia – especially now as the economy begins its recovery from the pandemic.

“These projects will help to boost local economies and communities in the short-term while also supporting long-term industry growth and regional development outcomes.”