Could Airstrip be ‘transformational’ for New Murchison?

Image: Phawat/Shutterstock.com

New Murchison Gold has revealed a series of high-grade gold results from its regional exploration program across the Abbots Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

The results came from multiple high-grade intercepts across the Airstrip, Lydia, Battery, Crescent and Abbotts prospects. These are all close to the company’s Crown Prince gold mine.

Among the standout results was one intercept from the Airstrip prospect that measured 20m at 3.36 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 49m.

The Lydia prospect saw one result of 3m at 39.71g/t gold from 12m, and the Battery prospect collected one sample of 4m at 13g/t gold from 43m.

All of the prospects tested sit on or adjacent to existing mining leases, which gives the company a lot of options for future production.

New Murchison Gold chief executive officer Alex Passmore said the latest exploration results further demonstrate the strong district-scale potential of the company’s consolidated 677-square-kilometre tenement holding.

“We are pleased to announce high-grade results from relatively shallow depth from some of our key regional prospects, which offer strong potential for future growth,” he said.

“The Airstrip prospect shows a +5km long zone of gold anomalism in shallow drilling and is located near the large Abernethy shear zone. Airstrip has the scale to deliver a transformational gold deposit for the company.

“Lydia and Abbotts prospects sit on granted mining leases and the company is investigating these as potential future production locations.”