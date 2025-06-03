Could Adelaide host COP31?

Image: Black Salmon/shutterstock.com

The Federal Government has chosen Adelaide as its preferred city to host the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), if Australia’s national bid is successful.

Held annually, COP is an international meeting that is held in the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The conference is an opportunity for several nations to meet, measure progress and negotiate multilateral responses to climate change.

Australia has never hosted the United Nations Climate Change Conference, but is looking to change that in 2026.

The Federal Government has selected Adelaide as its preferred city to hold COP31 in its hosting bid, following a feasibility analysis confirming that Adelaide has the capacity and capability to host the event.

The South Australian Government’s 2025–26 State Budget has allocated $8.3 million for COP31’s early works, including significant planning for security, transport and infrastructure.

“South Australia already has an enviable record for hosting big events, but COP31 presents an opportunity to firmly cement our state on the global stage, grow our economy and promote our already world leading position in the decarbonisation of industry and electricity,” South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said.

“To deliver it will take a monumental logistical and planning effort. We are already well advanced, but it is vital that we accelerate that effort and that is exactly what the State Budget will do.”

Hosting COP31 has potential to deliver $511.6 million in revenue to South Australia through tourism, trade and investment.

The move will also strengthen the state’s status as one of the fastest growing decarbonisation leaders globally, with 75 per cent of South Australia’s energy coming from renewable sources.

South Australia is currently targeting net 100 per cent renewables by 2027. With its growing base of copper, green iron, uranium, graphite, zircon, zinc and green hydrogen, the state is positioned to provide the resources necessary to build and operate renewable solutions and technologies.

COP30 will be held in Belém, Brazil from November 10–21 2025.

