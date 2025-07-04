Could the next WA gold rush be upon us?

Image: SPF/shutterstock.com

Wide-scale exploration for new gold deposits could be about to get much easier, thanks to new research by the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA).

The State Government believes the discovery of a distinctive chemical “fingerprint” signalling where gold is most likely to be found has the potential to kickstart a modern-day gold rush across the state.

The discovery was built off of a comprehensive dataset comprised of detailed geochemical analysis over many years and funded through the state’s Exploration Incentive Scheme. After analysing thousands of geological samples, GSWA was able to identify the chemical signature most closely linked to the formation of gold-rich mineral systems.

The GSWA says it has used the new science to pinpoint a number of high potential targets within the Yilgarn Craton, described as one of the oldest and most mineral-rich geological provinces on Earth.

Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said the discovery represented a significant step forward for mineral exploration in the state and on a global scale.

Miners and explorers can now use the fingerprint (together with historical data) to zero in on highly prospective ground, reducing costs and increasing the likelihood of discovery.

“GSWA’s identification of these chemical fingerprints will undoubtedly have global impacts for geochemical data usage, reinforcing WA’s position at the forefront of geoscientific research,” he said.

“Our ongoing investment in mineral exploration is creating jobs and delivering lasting benefits to regional communities across the state.”