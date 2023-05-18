Coronado Global Resources drives sustainability

Leading international metallurgical coal producer Coronado Global Resources has released its 2022 sustainability report.

Coronado Global Resources currently have mining operations and development projects in Queensland, Australia and in the American states of Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

2022 operational highlights include:

209 hectares of land being rehabilitated across Australia and the US

no significant environment and cultural heritage incidents were recorded

an 11 per cent decrease in scope 1 and 2 gross greenhouse gas emissions was recorded, in comparison to 2021. Its Australian emissions decreased from 1,123,178 total carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2 e) to 1,035,921 tCO2 e

in Australia, the number of female workers increased to 89 workers from 75 recorded in 2021

three new workers with an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander background joined the company

2022 financial highlights include:

$3,307,300,000 making up total economic contribution

a record group revenue of approximately $3.6 billion

a record group average realised met coal price of $265.8 per tonne

a record net income of approximately $772 million

record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation adding to approximately $1.2 billion

Coronado Global Resources chief executive officer Gerry Spindler said having sustainable business practices is critical.

“We are committed to evaluating the environmental, social and governance impacts of our operations and focussing on developing sustainability strategies that create value amongst our broad group of stakeholders,” Spindler said.

“In 2021 we established targets relating to emissions reductions, critical incidents and workforce diversity and I am very encouraged by the fact that we have progressed against each of these target areas in our first year of reporting against them.”

Spindler is set to retire from his chief executive officer (CEO) position after the company’s annual general meeting on May 25.

Douglas Thompson will become CEO in accordance with Coronado’s planned succession process, and Spindler will be appointed to the position of executive chair of the board.