Coronado celebrates first coal at Mammoth

Coronado Global Resources’ Mammoth underground coal mine expansion officially opened on December 19, with the operation cutting its first coal on schedule.

The milestone follows Coronado receiving all necessary regulatory approvals for Mammoth last week.

Located in the Curragh Mining Complex in Queensland, Mammoth is set to deliver 1.5–2 million tonnes per annum of saleable coal production in its first phase of operations. Approximately 259 full-time jobs will also be generated.

Mammoth’s underground expansion will act as an enhancement to current Curragh coal operations with a bord and pillar underground operation. It has received more than $165 million in capital investment, with its coal products exported to key markets in Asia, Europe and South America.

Queensland Natural Resources and Mines Minister Dale Last visited Mammoth on December 19 to commemorate first coal.

“This is a significant investment by Coronado demonstrating the confidence in Queensland’s coal industry,” Last said. “The Curragh Mine Complex has been operating in the Blackwater region for more than 40 years, supplying metallurgical coal for export and thermal coal directly to Stanwell Energy’s power station to provide electricity for our state.

“The opening of the underground operations ensures future employment security and will deliver additional royalties and taxes to the Queensland Government to fund essential services like schools, hospitals and roads.”

Mammoth’s first underground cutting follows the Queensland Government forming a resources cabinet committee, with its immediate priorities being to streamline approval processes and reduce delays.

Coronado chief executive officer Douglas Thompson thanked the Queensland Government for its support throughout Mammoth’s development.

“The approvals we received were not just formalities – they were the result of rigorous review, collaboration, and a shared commitment to ensuring that this mine operates with the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and efficiency,” Thompson said.

“The (Queensland) Government’s careful consideration and dedication to responsible resource management have played a crucial role in making this day possible.”

