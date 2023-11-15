Core Resources marks double milestone in the resources industry

Core Resources celebrates 20 years. Supplied: Core Resources

It’s a double celebration at Core Resources as the company celebrates its 20th birthday and more than 40 years of innovation at its iconic testing laboratories.

If you are wondering how a 40-plus-year celebration came to be, Core Resources chief executive officer Dr. Rob Coleman explains.

“A group of Australian mining industry leaders established Core Resources in 2002 as a specialist process and resource consultancy business,” he said.

“Soon after, Core added metallurgical laboratories to its stable. The labs were previously known as hydrometallurgical research laboratories (HRL), and were established around 1982 under previous owner Mount Isa mines.

“Under Core, we have continued the long and proud history of innovation at the laboratories – continuing to produce and commercialise world-class processes and technology services.

“Some examples of the innovations to come out of these laboratories include the development of the Albion Process for treating precious and base metals, and the Toowong Process for copper concentrates. Both globally leading innovations were developed locally in Queensland and are exported around the world.”

Coleman said part of Core’s success in Australia and internationally was investing in new ideas. This has led to Core winning multiple Queensland and Australian export awards, including the 56th Australian Export Award in 2018.

“We have high quality metallurgical testing services and invest heavily into identifying and developing new technologies from our metallurgists and process engineers,” he said.

“Integrating a process engineering group and a specialist metallurgical test work laboratory really sets us apart, allowing us to provide a truly knowledge-based service to our customers, particularly important in developing Australia’s new critical minerals sector.

“It is a really proud moment in our history to reach these birthday milestones, and I congratulate all the people – past and present – who helped get us here and contribute so much to the resources sector.”

Coleman said he also welcomed the Australian Government’s recent $2 billion critical minerals announcement, and the $100 million Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund, saying these are critical boosts needed for the growing sector.

“Core Resources is a key contributor in Australia’s and Queensland’s critical minerals processing industries, and we anticipate this funding will provide significant support for global efforts to a clean energy future.”

Core Resources celebrated its two anniversary milestones and contribution to Australia’s resources sector with an anniversary celebration at the luxurious W Hotel in Brisbane, Australia on November 9.

