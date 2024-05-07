Core readies to get back on track

The Finniss Lithium project began in 2016. Image: Core Lithium

Core Lithium is ready to get back on track after a fall in lithium prices resulted in a suspension of mining in January.

Core Lithium experienced a “challenging” quarter, following the suspension of early works at the BP33 project and mining activities at the Grants open pit in the Northern Territory due to an 85 per cent fall in lithium prices.

But the major hasn’t let that deter it. Recoveries have continued to improve, with Core saying it is well positioned to take advantage of the next cycle with a restart of Grants and preparing BP33 for final investment decision.

At Grants, Core has continued to maintain the site to enable rapid restart in the 2024–25 financial year (FY25), and is looking to finalise the mine plane and contracting strategy there.

Its objective is to restart Grants in one to three years time, lithium price dependent.

At BP33, water storage excavations have been completed, with an independent review of feasibility underway for an ore reserves update in mid 2024.

In the exploration field, Core is looking to advance its Finniss, Shoobridge, Anningie-Barrow Creek and Napperby deposits.

“Geophysical and geochemical surveys conducted over the 2023 season have identified five priority lithium targets and one priority gold target in the Finniss project area with the potential to result in the discovery of large-scale deposits or pegmatite clusters,” Core Lithium said.

Core’s FY25 for exploration involves testing the Finniss targets through drilling, completing regional mapping, infilling soil sampling and environmental surveys, and applying for a government co-funding drilling initiative.

