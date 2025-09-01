Core Lithium readying for Finniss restart

Image: Henri Koskinen/shutterstock.com

Core Lithium has secured backing to accelerate early works at its flagship Finniss lithium project in the Northern Territory, with new funding set to push the project closer to a final investment decision.

The company confirmed it will channel proceeds from a $50 million institutional placement, alongside a planned $10 million share purchase plan, directly into key workstreams at Finniss.

A major focus will be the BP33 underground deposit, where work will restart on the boxcut and decline. These early works are considered critical to unlocking Finniss’ long-term production potential and positioning Core to capture demand from the global battery supply chain.

Core Lithium chief executive officer Paul Brown said the placement funding will allow Core to move decisively on project delivery.

“This funding milestone strengthens our balance sheet and provides the capital to advance the Finniss lithium project towards a positive final investment decision,” he said.

“Importantly, the equity raising makes a material contribution towards the pre-production capital requirement for Finniss by directly funding critical early works, including the BP33 box cut and decline, while also covering a portion of the operational readiness costs identified in the restart study.”

In addition to underground development, Core plans to use funds to order long-lead items and advance operational readiness.

This includes adding further technical services roles, and advancing approvals, and further geotechnical, metallurgical and paste fill test work aimed at improving cost confidence and contingency estimates.

“This ensures we can progress underground development, accelerate operational readiness, and maintain flexibility as we finalise strategic funding solutions to meet the remaining capital needs,” Brown said.

“We remain focused on delivering value for all shareholders as we progress Core’s growth and development objectives.”

Tranche one of the placement to settle in early September and a shareholder vote on tranche two is expected in October.