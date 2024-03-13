Core Lithium leadership shuffle continues

Image: pikcha/shutterstock.com

Core Lithium non-executive director Andrea Hall has resigned from her position a year after joining the company.

The resignation took effect from March 12, and was said to have been done “to enable a board that is fit for purpose for the future of Core”.

Hall was first appointed as a non-executive director of Core in May 2023. Throughout her tenure, Hall was the chair of the risk and sustainability committee and a member of the audit committee and nomination and remuneration committee.

Core Lithium chair Greg English thanked Hall for her contributions to the company board.

“Andrea’s deep capital management, financial, risk management and operational governance experience has been highly valued by the Core board, and Andrea has been committed to the implementation of Core’s strategy,” English said.

“Our approach to board succession planning is continuous and we will continue to apply a structured approach to ensure the board is fit for purpose and will provide an update on the succession of the risk committee chair in due course.

“We wish Andrea success in her current roles and all the best for the future.”

Hall’s resignation was announced the same day Core Lithium chief executive officer Gareth Manderson announced his resignation and revealed the company’s financial results for the first half of the 2023–24 financial year.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.