Core Lithium leadership shake up

Core Lithium has announced the appointment of a new non-executive director.

Andrea Hall is an experienced non-executive director who is currently a member of the board of two major mining companies Evolution Mining and Perenti.

Hall has also previously held directorships at Automotive Holdings Group, the Western Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lotterywest, Murdoch University, Pioneer Credit and Tap Oil.

Hall’s career in the financial service industry has spanned for over 35 years, which the company board said will allow her to bring a strong skill set which includes risk management, finance, external and internal audit and corporate and operational governance.

Other industries which Hall has experience working in include transport, healthcare, insurance, property and government.

Hall said she is excited to join the company as a non-executive director.

“I am delighted to join the board of Core Lithium, a progressive, young resources company, with a highly capable team, which is maturing into the next exciting phase of its corporate development as a producer of this critical commodity,” Hall said.

Core Lithium non-executive chair Greg English said the company is excited to have Hall on board.

“We welcome Andrea Hall to the Core Lithium board. Andrea is a highly respected industry leader with a distinguished career as a company director and consultant,” English said.

“As Core Lithium moves from developer to established producer at the forefront of Australia’s critical minerals sector, Andrea’s skillset, industry experience and commercial acumen will be invaluable.”

Hall’s appointment was made effective as of May 18 2023.