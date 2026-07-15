Core Lithium continues to build momentum at its Finniss Lithium Operation in the Northern Territory, with its second quarter 2026 activities report outlining a series of development and operational milestones.

Mining commenced during the quarter at the Grants open pit and the first shipment of newly produced spodumene concentrate (SC5) remains on track for the December quarter. The Grants open pit is expected to provide approximately 784,000 tonnes of ore, with around 134,000 tonnes of SC5 product anticipated over the life of the pit.

The quarter also saw the commencement of underground decline development at the BP33 deposit, the commissioning of its logistics chain, and agreements with Glencore International AG for the sale of approximately 45,000 tonnes of lithium fines from the existing Finniss stockpile.

Core strengthened its funding position in the quarter, ending the period with a cash balance of $181.8 million, up from $91.6m at March 31.

Additionally, the company launched its 2026 Blackbeard exploration program, designed to support resource growth and mine life extension at Finniss, while agreeing to acquire the Bynoe Lithium Tenement from Charger Metals.

Core managing director Paul Brown described the quarter as a significant step forward for the company.

“In just a few months, we have transitioned rapidly into execution mode, recommencing open pit mining at Grants, commencing underground development at BP33, launching our exploration program, strengthening our tenement package, activating our logistics chain and completing two sales from our fines stockpiles generating cash from material already on site and further strengthening our liquidity position,” he said.

“Core is in a very strong operational and financial position, with the foundations in place to continue executing to plan and ample funding to advance Finniss to steady state production in 2028. We continue to execute against our plans, delivering key milestones safely, on time and within budget. With strong momentum across the project, we are focused on execution and look forward to delivering the first newly produced spodumene concentrate in the December quarter.”

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