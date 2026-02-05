CoRE gives students a real-world take on ‘mine craft’

Image: panitan/stock.adobe.com

Kids may be familiar with mining through games like Minecraft, but education foundation CoRE is giving students the chance to level up with real-world mining skills.

Year 9 students will explore real mining applications through the CoRE Learning Foundation and the WA Mining Club’s free Pit to Pixel program, designed to connect students with mining professionals and industry leaders while fostering a passion for the resources sector.

Through the program, students work in business units to interpret real industry data, build digital dashboards, and examine how science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are applied in day-to-day mining operations.

Leveraging CoRE’s links across education and industry, the program aims to help students understand the practical application of classroom learning and how these skills can transfer beyond school.

“This ensures their learning is not just theoretical, but a true reflection of how the industry operates,” CoRE said.

Delivered across one semester for two periods per week, Pit to Pixel sees students undertake a guided STEM project that mirrors the challenges faced by modern mining operations.

“Instead of pretend scenarios, students work with actual mining data, tools and constraints to design digital solutions,” CoRE said.

The program culminates in students presenting their ideas and solutions to a panel of WA Mining Club industry professionals — a finale CoRE said encourages pathways into further study and, potentially, careers in the resources sector.

CoRE said Pit to Pixel has also been designed to support teachers by bringing “innovation into classrooms” through digital resources, clear structure and direct industry engagement.

“Whether students pursue engineering, IT, environmental science, trades, project management or something entirely different, these are skills that transfer,” CoRE said.

Pit to Pixel will run in both Semester 1 and Semester 2 of 2026, with enquiries now open.

For more information, contact CoRE at info@corefoundation.com

