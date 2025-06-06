CopperString sees record government investment

Image: bohbeh/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government will allocate a record $2.4 billion towards the CopperString 2032 project in its upcoming State Budget.

Publicly owned energy cooperation Powerlink and construction partners UGL and CPB Contractors are delivering CopperString through a joint venture.

CopperString involves building 840km of new electricity transmission line from Townsville to Mount Isa in Queensland, connecting Queensland’s North West Minerals Province – one of the world’s richest mineral-producing regions for commodities such as copper, lead, silver, and zinc – to the National Electricity Market for the first time in Australia’s history.

With billions of dollars invested in the project, CopperString will connect the largest renewable energy zone on the east coast of Australia.

The Queensland Government is now further cementing CopperString’s significance by committing $2.4 billion to its development in the 2025–26 State Budget.

The $2.4 billion commitment, which is a $1.4 billion increase from last year’s Queensland State Budget, will go towards on-the-ground works. These include the procurement of transformers, lines and tower steel needed to build CopperString.

The project is expected to be completed by 2029 and commissioning and energisation of the transmission line by 2031.

“We’re committed to delivering investment and economic growth across the State, including our minerals-rich northwest,” Queensland Treasurer and Energy Minister David Janetzki said.

“We’ll continue to draw upon the expertise of QIC (Queensland Investment Corporation) in assessing the project, including private sector investment. We’ll continue to work with local governments to ensure CopperString delivers for north Queensland.”

The Queensland Government is expected to hand down its 2025–26 State Budget on June 24.

