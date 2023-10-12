Conveyor solutions for enhanced safety

The DD series development drive has simple installation and maximum configuration flexibility.

Already a leading underground conveyor equipment provider, TS Global now offers one of the most extensive selections of cutting-edge solutions in the industry.

TS Global’s acquisition of Mackay Conveyor Equipment (MCE) earlier this year marked a significant moment in its journey to becoming a leading manufacturer of premium-grade conveyor accessories and polyurethane components, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its customers.

“We are specialists in the underground mining market from a product and conveyor solutions aspect,” MCE founder and TS Global Queensland operations manager Jason Kelly told Australian Mining.

“We’re focused on reducing the amount of people required to install anything that we’ve designed and manufactured, ultimately reducing the risk and potential harm to those installing and operating the equipment.”

A key example of the company’s innovation is the Jibaroo, a product transfer system that optimises efficiency and safety.

“By utilising the Jibaroo, they’re getting the benefits multiple times as opposed to a one-off installation,” Kelly said.

“One of our clients suggested that their savings in labour and equipment… is about $200,000 per installation.

“If you’ve got a piece of equipment that’s going to be relocated four or five times in its lifetime, then you’re potentially saving $1 million, and while reducing manual handling risks.”

Another standout is the Wombelt reeling system. Capable of holding 250–300m of conveyor belt, the system is distinguished by its ability to receive and install a belt in the appropriate orientation for transport.

“Benefits of our design compared to others is that it completely removes manual handling,” Kelly said. “It’s got lots of grunt to pull the belt straight out of the loop take-up without relying on pinch roller assemblies.

“It can alter the torque of the drive, depending on the roll diameter of the belt, so that when the belt diameter is small the torque of the drive is reduced to ensure the belt is not damaged.”

Designed primarily for underground coal mines, the DD series development drives offer a mobile conveyor system ideal for temporary installations.

“Our development drives have been crafted for enhanced flexibility and interchangeability, empowering mines to navigate unforeseen challenges with greater adaptability” Kelly said.

“We have two series: a light series that is capable of 75–185kW, and a heavy series that is capable of 200–400 kW, suitable for EXD or NERZ depending on the client’s requirements.”

In addition, TS Global’s knockdown switch is designed to safeguard major conveyor components and minimise downtime. Its design ensures that any substance lying on the conveyed material won’t impact the outbye conveyor terminals.

“If anything large comes through that may smash into the coffin seal, for example, it will hit the knockdown switch, which flips up a heavy steel plate gate, knocks an wander switch and stops the belt,” Kelly said.

TS Global’s belt spindle allows for empty belt spindles to be handled safely and reduces manual handling in loading spindles into their belt reelers.

“It’s at the right diameter, so it won’t damage the belt,” Kelly said.

“It also has fork pockets, so workers can take it underground on a forklift and it can’t roll off.”

The inclusion of MCE in its portfolio means TS Global has the ability to design and manufacture its own boot ends for all belt widths, as well as conveyor pulleys.

“We have two variations – a retractable roller type and a solid bar type – which can be supplied with or without electrics, tailored to client requests,” Kelly said.

“We can design, refurbish and manufacture all pulley types, from 200–2350mm diameter, weighing from 200kg to 25 tonnes.”

Incorporating the MCE range has propelled TS Global forward in its mission to provide innovative and efficient conveyor solutions.

“Our ability to adapt quickly and prioritise client timelines ensures we’re there when clients need us the most,” Kelly said.

This feature appeared in the October 2023 issue of Australian Mining.