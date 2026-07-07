Antipa Minerals has strengthened the technical case for its wholly owned Minyari Dome gold-copper development in Western Australia, with pre-feasibility study (PFS) test-work confirming a conventional processing pathway and updated geotechnical parameters supporting potential mine plan improvements.

The company said completed metallurgical test-work confirmed Minyari Dome mineralisation is amenable to a conventional gold-copper processing flowsheet, delivering strong gold recoveries, rapid leach kinetics and the potential to produce both gold doré and a commercial-grade copper concentrate.

At the same time, updated geotechnical work supports steeper overall open pit slope angles in the transitional and primary mineralisation zones than those assumed in the project’s earlier scoping study.

According to Antipa, the revised parameters provide important inputs for ongoing PFS optimisation, including the assessment of deeper open pit mining and the potential to reduce or eliminate reliance on underground mining in the initial development schedule.

Antipa managing director Roger Mason said the latest results reinforced the project’s technical outlook.

“The outcomes reported today strongly reaffirm the potential of the Minyari development, delivering results that meet or exceed those from the Scoping Study and provide a clearer view of the project’s optimal processing and development pathway,” Mason said.

“PFS-level metallurgical test-work has confirmed that Minyari mineralisation is amenable to a conventional processing flowsheet, delivering strong gold recoveries alongside the potential to produce both gold doré and a separate commercial-grade copper concentrate.

“On the mining side, updated geotechnical parameters support steeper open pit slope angles in the transitional and primary domains compared to those assumed in the Scoping Study. This provides an important input into the pit optimisation, including the evaluation of deeper open pit mining and the potential to reduce, or remove, underground mining from the initial mine plan.”

Mason said the combined outcomes strengthened the project’s technical foundation as Antipa progressed all PFS workstreams and positioned Minyari as a standalone gold-copper development in the Paterson Province.

Antipa said the PFS is progressing through an integrated program, with key technical workstreams completed or well advanced across metallurgy, geotechnical design, mine planning, approvals, environmental studies and project financing preparation.

The company is now focused on integrating and optimising the study, including finalising mine design inputs, processing assumptions, capital and operating cost estimates, approvals scheduling and development execution planning.

Antipa expects to complete the technical PFS workstreams during the third quarter of calendar year 2026, with the PFS outcomes to follow shortly after, while definitive feasibility study activities continue to ramp up.

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