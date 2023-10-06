Contract Direct Resource: a new way of thinking

Contract Direct Resource’s (CDR) contractor compliance management tool has unique features that set it apart from other devices on the market.

One standout feature is its work allocation tool, which enables customers to conveniently log a job and have it go live only to contractors who meet the specified requirements.

This streamlined process saves time and ensures the job is allocated to the most suitable contractors.

In addition to the work allocation tool, the three main functions of CDR’s software as a service (SaaS) platform are what sets it apart from others in the market:

contractor compliance management: CDR’s platform helps businesses manage contractor compliance across all aspects, from tooling inspections to license renewals. Automating reminders and providing robust document management capabilities ensures contractors stay compliant and up to date with regulations comprehensive safety management plan: CDR’s contractors can access comprehensive safety management plans through the customer’s platform. This ensures that they are aware of and adhere to the necessary safety protocols, allowing them to become compliant with the system quickly and efficiently complete contractor management tool for companies who manage a lot of contractors: CDR’s tool also allows companies to manage all contractors on their sites effectively. This centralised contractor management feature streamlines the process of onboarding and supervising contractors, ensuring smooth operations and compliance at all times with complete visibility at your fingertips.

By highlighting these essential functions and the unique work allocation tool, Contract Direct Resource can demonstrate its value to businesses in managing their contractor compliance effectively.

This powerful SaaS platform streamlines processes, enhances safety protocols and helps companies connect with suitable contractors for their specific needs.